The Athletics will call up Brooks from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Wednesday's game against the Astros in Houston, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With six starters on the injured list and with another two in Alex Wood (shoulder) and Osvaldo Bido (finger) considered day-to-day, the Athletics will bring Brooks up from Triple-A to help patch one of the many holes in the rotation. Currently in the midst of his third stint in the Oakland organization after signing a minor-league deal in February, Brooks will be making his first appearance in the majors since 2022 and his first start in the big leagues since 2019. The 34-year-old right-hander has turned in underwhelming ratios at Triple-A this season (4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB in 43.1 innings), though his numbers look more favorable when considering the hitter-friendly context of the Pacific Coast League.