The Athletics selected Brooks' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Brooks will start Wednesday's game in Houston in what will be his first start at the major-league level since Sept. 13, 2019. The 34-year-old has posted a 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB in 43.1 innings this season with Las Vegas and won't make for an appealing streaming option.