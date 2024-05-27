Brooks (0-2) allowed five runs (one earned) on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against Houston.

Brooks worked around some danger in each of the first three innings without allowing a run before the Astros broke out for five runs in the fourth. Fortunately for him, only one run was earned before a throwing error by Max Schuemann. Brooks fired a quality start in each of his first two MLB appearances this season but needed 90 pitches to get through 4.1 innings Sunday. He now owns a 3.63 ERA with a 9:5 K:BB through 17.1 innings. Brooks' next start is lined up to be in Atlanta next weekend.