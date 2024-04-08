Toro went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single and two runs in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Toro led off for the first time this season and did a solid job out of the top of the order, setting the table twice and posting his first multi-hit effort of the season. Toro now as an RBI in back-to-back appearances as well, and he should continue to see intermittent playing time at third base and designated hitter.