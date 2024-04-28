Toro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Toro will have a streak of four straight starts come to an end as Ryan Noda returns to the lineup at first base and Max Schuemann gets the nod at the keystone. Over the previous four contests, Toro went 2-for-13 with a double and an RBI.
