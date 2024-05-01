Toro went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

JJ Bleday stole the spotlight for the suddenly surging Athletics with his pair of home runs, but Toro turned in a noteworthy performance while playing a bit of small ball. The 27-year-old extended his hitting streak to five games in the process, a stretch during which he's laced a trio of two-baggers and has boosted his average 39 points to .250.