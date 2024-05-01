Toro went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.
JJ Bleday stole the spotlight for the suddenly surging Athletics with his pair of home runs, but Toro turned in a noteworthy performance while playing a bit of small ball. The 27-year-old extended his hitting streak to five games in the process, a stretch during which he's laced a trio of two-baggers and has boosted his average 39 points to .250.
More News
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Retreats to bench•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Added to lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Sitting in second straight•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: First triple since '22•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Bright spot in low-scoring loss•