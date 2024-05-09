Toro went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and two runs during a loss to the Rangers in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Toro continued to wield one of the hottest bats in the majors during the nightcap, bouncing back from an 0-for-3 showing in the matinee of the twin bill with his seventh multi-hit effort in the last nine games. Toro's strikeout rate during that stretch is a minuscule 7.1 percent, and his slash line now sits at a season-best .293/.351/.447 across 134 plate appearances.