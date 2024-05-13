Toro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Toro launched his fourth home run of the year to begin the sixth off Luis Castillo. It's a continuation of what's been a ridiculously hot stretch at the plate for Toro. Over his last 16 games, the 27-year-old is slashing .410/.455/.607 with two homers, nine RBI and 12 runs scored and has become one of the better leadoff hitters in baseball so far this year. For the season, Toro is now slashing .299/.351/.460 with 13 extra base hits, 17 RBI, 20 runs and a 7:26 BB:K in 148 plate appearances.