Toro went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and three runs in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Toro extended Oakland's lead to 9-0 in the third inning with his timely single, pushing his RBI total to 13 to draw him into a tie with JJ Bleday for third place on the Athletics. The 27-year-old has been a steady offensive presence for the surprising A's, and he's now posted four consecutive two-hit tallies as part of an eight-game hitting streak overall.