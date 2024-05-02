Toro went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Getting the start at second base and batting fifth, Toro launched a second-inning Quinn Priester sinker up in the zone off the top of the wall in center field. Toro has hit safely in six straight games, and he's making a case to be an everyday player for Oakland -- through 99 plate appearances, he's slashing .264/.323/.440 with three homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. He's played at least three games at first base, second base and third base so far in 2024 in addition to spotting in at DH, and while Ryan Noda's demotion to Triple-A after Wednesday's game likely has more to do with J.D. Davis (thigh) being nearly ready to come off the IL, it does give Toro a little less competition for playing time.