Toro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Toro's bat was silent until the eighth inning when he sent out a home run to right field to give the A's their first lead of the night. He's racked up seven hits over his last five games and leads the majors with 28 hits in the month of May. Since April 26, Toro is slashing .362/.406/.553 with three homers, 10 RBI, 17 runs and a 4:16 BB:K in 101 plate appearances.