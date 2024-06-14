Toro is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Toro will be out of the Athletics' lineup for the first time since April 28, getting a well-deserved day off Friday. J.D. Davis will bat seventh and play third base while Max Schuemann leads off.
