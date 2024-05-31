Toro went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Rays on Thursday.

Toro wreaked havoc out of the top of the order throughout the marathon contest, putting together his third multi-hit effort of the last four games in the process. The 27-year-old also ripped a two-bagger for the second straight game, and his clutch single in the 10th inning that plated Max Schuemann snapped a 4-4 tie at the time. Toro has found a home atop the Athletics' lineup, logging 156 plate appearances from the leadoff spot and generating a .277 average, 11 extra-base hits, three steals and 19 runs in that slotting.