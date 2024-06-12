Toro went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Toro got the game started right for the Athletics, taking Randy Vasquez's first pitch of the contest out to center field. The homer was Toro's sixth of the year, but his first since May 21. He's gone 6-for-26 (.231) over his last six games, though he's maintained steady playing time at third base and atop the order. He's slashing .268/.311/.402 with 24 RBI, 31 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases through 66 contests.