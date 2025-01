The Red Sox signed Toro to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Toro slashed .240/.293/.350 with six homers in 94 games with the Athletics in 2024. The 28-year-old will compete for a reserve role this spring but will likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Worcester as utility depth.