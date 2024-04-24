Toro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

After he had started at designated hitter or third base in 14 consecutive contests, Toro has now hit the bench for the second day in a row. Tyler Nevin will draw another start at the hot corner and may have supplanted Toro as manager Mark Kotsay's preferred option at the position while the Athletics wait for J.D. Davis (adductor) to return from the injured list.