Toro is starting at second base and batting sixth for Wednesday's outing against the Yankees.

The switch-hitting infielder was originally left out of the starting nine for Wednesday's matchup, but he will take the field and make his first start at second base after Zack Gelof (abdomen) was scratched. Toro currently has a .232/.293/.377 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI and eight runs through 21 games.