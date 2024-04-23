Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Toro started the previous 14 games but will take a seat after he posted a .686 OPS during that stretch. Tyler Nevin will man the hot corner while Esteury Ruiz bats leadoff for the A's.
