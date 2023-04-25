Oller (2-0) got the win in an extra-inning victory over the Angels on Monday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.

Oller was making his first appearance since a disastrous five-run outing versus the Cubs over 1.1 innings Wednesday, and the right-hander redeemed himself with a crisp 26-pitch effort that was pivotal to Oakland escaping with just its fifth win of the season. Oller has run the gamut with respect to the quality of his performances during a rollercoaster first month of the season, allowing at least five runs on three occasions and conceding one or none in his other three trips to the mound.