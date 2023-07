Oller was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Wednesday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports.

The Athletics had placed Oller on outright waivers. Oller, 28, holds a 7.09 ERA over 28 appearances (15 starts) at the big-league level covering the last two seasons and has struggled this year at Triple-A Las Vegas, as well, with a 7.11 ERA. He'll report to Triple-A Tacoma.