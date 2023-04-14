Oller was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

After surrendering seven runs over 2.1 innings Thursday against Baltimore, Oller earned himself a trip back to the minors. The 28-year-old righty posted a 3.69 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 31.2 innings across seven Triple-A starts last season, but he would likely need to improve upon those numbers in order to return to the majors in 2023.

