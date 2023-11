Oller signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Guardians on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

He'll be reunited with new Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, who caught Oller some in 2022 with the Athletics. Oller had a disastrous 2023 season both in the majors (10.07 ERA) and minors (6.22 ERA) but had a solid minor-league track record previously.