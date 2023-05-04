site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Adam Oller: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Oller was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Oller had surrendered 24 runs -- 22 earned -- through 19.2 innings of work this season with the Athletics for a ghastly 10.07 ERA.
