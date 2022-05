The Athletics recalled Martinez from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Detroit.

He'll be designated as the Athletics' 27th man for what will be his MLB debut, meaning Martinez will most likely be sent back to Las Vegas immediately after the doubleheader. Through his five starts at Las Vegas this season spanning 19.1 innings, Martinez has submitted a 7.45 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB.