Martinez was optioned Friday to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics.
Martinez was competing for a spot in the Oakland starting rotation, but the right-hander will instead open the season with the Aviators in the Pacific Coast League. In 2022, the right-hander struggled to a 6.24 RRA and 1.53 WHIP over 57.2 innings pitched. He'll likely be an up-and-down option for the A's again in 2023.
