Speas was claimed off waivers by the Astros Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Speas was designated for assignment Wednesday by Oakland after just over a month with the team but has found a new squad just two days later. The righty pitcher has only appeared at the Triple-A level so far this year, logging an 11.32 ERA and 2.28 WHIP across 10.1 IP with Las Vegas.