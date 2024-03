Speas was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Speas allowed three runs with a 3:6 K:BB over six innings this spring. Walks have always been an issue for the 26-year-old and they could prevent the 26-year-old from receiving high-leverage looks for the White Sox even as he has better stuff than most of their other relievers.