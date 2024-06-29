The Red Sox claimed Speas off waivers from the Astros on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Speas was DFA'd by the Astros last week, and although he'll remain in Triple-A with his new organization, he will reclaim a spot on a 40-man roster. The 26-year-old righty has accumulated a gaudy 10.38 ERA and 2.26 WHIP through 21.2 total innings in the minors while spending time with three different organizations. Barring a significant improvement, a return to the majors is unlikely.