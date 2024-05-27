The Astros recalled Speas from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

The move comes with Houston placing right-hander Cristian Javier on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm discomfort. After the Athletics designated Speas for assignment May 8, he was picked up by the Astros two days later. Since then, the right-hander has appeared in four games with Triple-A Sugar Land, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings. Speas will provide the Astros right-handed depth out of the bullpen.