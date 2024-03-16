The Athletics designated Felipe (elbow) for assignment Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Felipe will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Friday, and he'll now be without a spot on the 40-man. The newly-signed J.D. Davis will fill Felipe's place on the roster.
