Felipe signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Felipe was released by the Athletics earlier this month, two days after he underwent Tommy John surgery. Unlike the A's, the Angels are willing to wait out his rehab in hopes he can contribute to their bullpen at some point in 2025. Felipe held a 4.20 ERA and 19:13 K:BB over 15 innings during his brief time with Oakland in 2023.