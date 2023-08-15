Felipe was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained right elbow, Martin Gallegos of MLB.comreports.

Felipe presumably suffered the injury Monday in St. Louis when he was tagged with the loss after giving up three earned runs in one-third of an inning. It's unclear exactly how long the right-hander will be sidelined, but the fact it's an elbow injury could put his season in jeopardy.