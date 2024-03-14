Felipe will undergo Tommy John surgery, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Felipe suffered a sprained UCL in his right elbow last August and the injury ultimately didn't heal with rest and rehab. The 26-year-old now figures to be sidelined until around midseason of next year.
