Felipe (1-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Monday despite also being credited with his fourth hold, allowing three earned runs on three walks over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Felipe entered the game in the seventh inning with a 5-3 lead, but he set up bullpen mate Francisco Perez with quite a jam by issuing walks to Paul Goldschmidt, Andrew Knizner and Tyler O'Neill around a Nolan Arenado strikeout. Felipe was subsequently charged with three runs and the loss when all of those runners crossed the plate after his exit, his first big-league defeat in 14 appearances. The right-hander has now been charged with five runs overall in his last five appearances, although all have come within three of outings in that span.