Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches second straight win
Treinen (9-2) allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Twins on Saturday.
Treinen became the pitcher of record for the second straight night when Stephen Piscotty scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. The 30-year-old's sterling won-loss record is just another component of a thoroughly dominant season, one that's seen him post career bests in ERA (0.81), WHIP (0.83), wins (nine) and strikeouts (96). Also of note is the fact Treinen has kept the ball in the park at the best rate of his major-league tenure, with his 0.2 HR/9 also qualifying as a high-water mark.
