Treinen (chest) faced live hitters ahead of Saturday's game against the Mets, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted Friday that a rehab assignment could follow shortly after Treinen's session Saturday. Treinen started the season on the 15-day IL after he sustained a bruised lung during spring training. The 35-year-old right hander last played in the majors in 2022 with the Dodgers when he posted a 1.80 ERA and 0.40 WHIP over five innings.