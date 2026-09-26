Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday that Treinen will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season due to a right shoulder injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen injured his throwing shoulder while warming up in the bullpen during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Giants, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran reliever to be shelved for the rest of the 2026 campaign. He had recently returned from a nearly three-month stint on the IL due to an elbow injury, appearing in seven games since that reinstatement and posting a 4.05 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 6.2 innings. Treinen has one more year left on his contract with the Dodgers, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for the start of spring training in February of 2027.