Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Transferred to 60-day IL

Treinen (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Treinen has been on the injured list since June 20 while recovering from right elbow inflammation, and he was able to face live hitters July 29. The 38-year-old will still be eligible to be activated from the IL late next week, though he will require a multi-outing minor-league rehab assignment, making a return in late August or early September more likely. In a corresponding move, Blake Snell (elbow) was activated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday.