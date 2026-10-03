President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Saturday that Treinen (shoulder) hasn't been ruled out for a return in the postseason, Jon Paul Hoornstra of Newsweek.com reports.

Treinen landed on the injured list at the end of the regular season due to right shoulder inflammation, but Friedman said that the 38-year-old's injury isn't severe enough to require surgery. His availability for future postseason series (if the Dodgers advance) will likely depend on how quickly he recovers, but there's still a chance he can aid Los Angeles' bullpen as the team pursues a third consecutive World Series title.