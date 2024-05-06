Treinen pitched a clean eighth inning while striking out a batter to secure a hold in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

Treinen entered to begin the eighth with the Dodgers holding onto a 4-1 lead and retired Jarred Kelenic, Ronald Acuna & Ozzie Albies in order, needing just 11 pitches to get through the frame. It's clear right off the bat that Treinen has the trust of manager Dave Roberts in high leverage situations and could be in the mix for the Dodgers' closer committee while Evan Phillips (hamstring) is sidelined with a hamstring strain.