Treinen (chest) faced a pair of live hitters ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen was able to face Austin Barnes and Taylor Trammell on Sunday, pitching to his first pair of live hitters since heading to the 15-day injured list March 19. The 35-year-old is expected to have a similar session Thursday before potentially launching a rehab assignment according to manager Dave Roberts.