Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Treinen (chest) is "weeks" away from a return, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen began a throwing program nearly a week ago after suffering a bruised lung when he was struck in the chest by a comebacker in early March. Because he was shut down for so long, he will need time to ramp things back up. A clearer timetable for the veteran reliever should be available once he's throwing off a mound again.