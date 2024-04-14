Treinen (chest) has yet to face hitters and remains weeks away from a return, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Treinen was hit in the chest by a comebacker during a spring appearance March 9 and has progressed slowly toward a return. The right-handed reliever resumed throwing March 30, but since he hasn't yet pitched to hitters, it's not clear when he may be able to embark upon a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he does get clearance to begin pitching in games again, Treinen will likely need to participate in multiple minor-league outings before he's ready to join the big-league bullpen given how much time he's already missed.