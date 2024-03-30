Treinen (chest) threw long toss from roughly 150 feet Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Saturday marks the first time Treinen has thrown since landing on the injured list March 19 with a bruised lung. He is reportedly still dealing with a bit of discomfort in his chest area, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, so he shouldn't be expected to return anytime soon. A return timeline may emerge once the 35-year-old righty is able to throw off a mound.