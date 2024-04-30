The Dodgers have received reports that Treinen is faring well on his rehab assignment, and he's expected to make another appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen has given up five runs over 2.1 innings during his first three outings with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but the team is pleased with how he's pitched, per Harris. It remains to be seen whether Wednesday's appearance at Triple-A will be Treinen's last before being activated from the 15-day injured list.