Treinen (chest) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The right-hander is ready for MLB action after a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Treinen surrendered five runs in his first three appearances but finished with back-to-back scoreless outings. The 35-year-old has thrown just five frames in the big leagues since 2021 and could be eased back into high-leverage work.