Treinen (chest) has joined Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin a rehab assignment, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

It will be his first game action since he suffered a bruised lung when he was struck in the chest by a comebacker in early March. Since he's missed so much time, Treinen would figure to require a handful of rehab appearances before he's ready to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen. The 35-year-old hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since 2022, as he's missed most of the last two seasons following shoulder surgery.