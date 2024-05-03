Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Treinen (chest) could be activated from the 15-day injured list during the weekend series against Atlanta, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen appeared in back-to-back games with Triple-A Oklahoma on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing one hit over two frames while striking out three over that span. Treinen's return to the Dodgers' bullpen would be welcome one with Joe Kelly dealing with a right groin injury.