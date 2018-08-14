Treinen grabbed his 31st save in Monday's 7-6 win over the Mariners, allowing two hits and uncorking a wild pitch but also striking out the side in the ninth inning. He was not charged with any runs.

The closer earned his keep Monday, working up to 20 pitches in the ninth before finally slamming the door on a pesky Seattle squad. Treinen was welcomed by a bases-loaded, no-out jam that he inherited from Jeurys Familia, and he ultimately allowed all three inherited runners to score after striking out the pinch-hitting Chris Herrmann to begin his outing. However, Treinen was able to eventually record swinging strikeouts of Cameron Maybin and Nelson Cruz around a Jean Segura infield single to allow the Athletics to escape with the one-run victory. Despite the struggles, Treinen managed to lower his ERA to a sparkling 0.90 with his ninth straight scoreless outing, and he's now converted seven consecutive save chances dating back to July 24.