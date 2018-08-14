Athletics' Blake Treinen: Works for 31st save
Treinen grabbed his 31st save in Monday's 7-6 win over the Mariners, allowing two hits and uncorking a wild pitch but also striking out the side in the ninth inning. He was not charged with any runs.
The closer earned his keep Monday, working up to 20 pitches in the ninth before finally slamming the door on a pesky Seattle squad. Treinen was welcomed by a bases-loaded, no-out jam that he inherited from Jeurys Familia, and he ultimately allowed all three inherited runners to score after striking out the pinch-hitting Chris Herrmann to begin his outing. However, Treinen was able to eventually record swinging strikeouts of Cameron Maybin and Nelson Cruz around a Jean Segura infield single to allow the Athletics to escape with the one-run victory. Despite the struggles, Treinen managed to lower his ERA to a sparkling 0.90 with his ninth straight scoreless outing, and he's now converted seven consecutive save chances dating back to July 24.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...