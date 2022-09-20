Honeywell, who was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas upon activation from the 60-day injured list Sept. 11, has allowed two earned runs on six hits over 3.1 innings while posting a 5:2 K:BB in his first two relief appearances with the Aviators.

Honeywell made a pair of 1.2-inning appearances out of the Las Vegas bullpen against Tacoma on Wednesday and Saturday, with the second diametrically opposite from the first. The right-hander allowed a pair of solo homers among four hits to the Rainiers on Wednesday, but he bore down to produce a scoreless effort with three punchouts Saturday. Honeywell's complicated, voluminous injury history makes any long-term prognosis for him uncertain at best, but the organization hopes he can build some momentum at the tail end of the minor-league season before potentially getting a chance to compete for a big-league roster spot again in spring training.